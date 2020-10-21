Charles 'Chick' M. Werner Sr., 81, of Sudbury passed away on October 17, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1939 in Hartford, CT to Raymond and Rhoda (Anderson) Werner. Chick was a proud Veteran of the Marine Corps and an engineer. He enjoyed fly fishing and hunting in Maine and Alaska with friends and family. Charles was fond of woodworking and passed on his passion for cars to his children. Chick is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Suzanne G. (Smith) Werner; his loving children, Shelley Mendenhall of Groton, Adam Werner of Boxford, Mark Werner of Stow, and Suzanne Avery of Belchertown; his adored eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his cherished siblings, Christian Werner of Portland, OR, Deborah Forbes of Rio Verde, AZ, and Joel Werner of Westminster, MA. Chick was pre-deceased by his son, Charles M. Werner Jr., his sister Pheobe Pevear and sister in-law Patricia (Smith) Berry. The family wishes to thank all those who have inquired about services and wish that there could be a grand celebration of his life. Unfortunately, services will be held privately due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family asks that everyone celebrate the amazing man you knew in spirit on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
, https:// www.woundedwarrior project.org/donate
or the Alzheimers Foundation, https: //alzfdn.org/support-us/donate