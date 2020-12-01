The Honorable Life of Charles Pepper 1925 to 2020. The Pepper family is sad to announce the passing of Charles, beloved husband of Anne Pepper, now deceased, Past Commander of the Lt. Scott Milley VFW Post 8771, and father of Carol Anne and Robert Charles Pepper. He spent many years in service to the Veterans and the town of Sudbury, his home on Old Orchard since 1956. Charles Pepper was born September 21, 1925 in Melrose, Massachusetts to Edward and Ethel Pepper. Charlie had one sister named Marilyn. As an adolescent, Charlie worked summers on a hundred acre farm in Warren, New Hampshire. He milked cows, drove a team of horses, helped with the haying, and learned to use a rifle. When he was fifteen, he worked part-time after school at the Garniss market in Melrose, where he learned to cut meat. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Charlie enlisted in the Army Air Corp prior to graduation from High School. Charlie was one of only eleven who passed the Aviation Cadet Exam and was accepted into the program. The exam was heavy in math, a subject in which Charlie excelled. Already accustomed to using a weapon from his days on the farm, Charlie qualified as a sharpshooter. The Army Air Force thought at this time that there was no longer a need for any more pilots, so the five hundred men in Charlie's group of cadets were taught to repair airplanes. They were all disappointed, but Charlie felt that the reassignment kept him from being killed, as there were so many downed planes and casualties during the course of the war. He was assigned to the South Pacific, where he served with the 308 Bombardment Wing Heavy Fifth Army Air Force. Assigned to the 308 Bombardment Wing, Pepper was part of General Douglas MacArthur's first task force in the Pacific Theater in a critical juncture of the invasions of the islands of Leyte and Luzon in the Philippines and Okinawa in Japan. Charlie was on Leyte on June 19, 1944 when Admiral William "Bull" Halsey took the Third Fleet in pursuit of the Japanese, leaving the remaining Army forces on the island unprotected, a battled named The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot. Realizing Halsey's mistake in leaving the Army unprotected, General Douglas MacArthur was livid. Charlie was serving on General MacArthurs staff, and was in the tent with him when Halsey and MacArthur had their famous conversation. Their lives in peril, and the planes unable to land on the light carriers amidst enemy fire, the men were totally unprotected. The troops set to work building a landing strip in the jungle. Charlie also served in Okinawa and after in the occupying forces in Korea. In a letter of commendation dated July 22, 1945, Peppers commanding officer, Brigadier General D.W. Hutchison, praised Private Pepper for "the excellent manner and spirit in which you carried out all duties." Hutchinson called Pepper "a credit to the spirit and traditions of the Army Air Forces." Once he returned to Melrose, it took him six years to recover from the recurring bouts of Malaria, Dengue Fever and Trench Foot. He attended Northeastern University thanks to the GI Bill, where he studied Engineering. He met Anne Pepper at a USO Dance. She coyly told him her name was Anne Cole, rather than Anne Colella, and he spent weeks trying to find her. Once he did, they shortly married, saved money, and moved to Sudbury, MA into a new development in 1956. Charlie and Anne were able to put upgrades into their modern Ranch home, and their fathers helped them build a screened in porch on the back of the home. Anne and Charlie adopted two children, first Carol Anne, then Robert Charles. When Carol developed an interest in horses, they built a barn in the back yard and raised a Morgan horse in the then-rural neighborhood. When Robert "Bob" Pepper developed an interest in Little League, Charlie became an Umpire. The Peppers held square dances in the basement, helped Swiss friends adopt a child and were founding members of the Sudbury Gourmet Society in the 1970s. They had an interest in other cultures and international travel and visited Italy, Spain, Bermuda, England, and Canada, as well as touring the United States. Charlie worked at Raytheon in Waltham, Massachusetts for 38 years. He helped with the manufacturing and design of the very first microwave oven, working with the inventor Percy Spencer, who licensed the technology to Raytheon. In his final assignment before retirement, he was in charge of all Shipping and Receiving for the Waltham location, including classified military equipment. Charlie served in leadership positions for over 25 years and was Commander of the VFW Lt. Scott Milley Post 8771 in Sudbury for 17 years, until age 91. He continued to be active until his death. Under his Command, the Sudbury Post began to raise money for charity with the Buddy Poppy drive. Thanks to his leadership and the service of the Vets, the Post raised over $60,000.00 for charity during his tenure. He was instrumental in renaming the VFW Post to honor Lt. Scott Milley in 2011. He visited sick veterans and was beloved for his service to the Community. He was the Sudbury Parade Marshal in 2007. Charlie is survived by his daughter, Carol Anne, who is married to son-in-law Joey Marrian and has a daughter named Zhadaya Marrain, his "step granddaughter," and well as by his son, Robert Charles. He lost his wife Anne in February 2020. He lived a life of honor and service and he will be greatly missed. There is a Funeral Mass honoring Charlie at St. Anselms Church in Sudbury, Massachusetts on Monday, December 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to Covid, the service will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend. For an invitation to the Live Stream, please contact Carol Pepper at carol@pepper international.com
. He will be buried in Newton Cemetery, where there will be Graveside Service with Honors. Please Magni and Sons Funeral Home for information on the burial and arrangements, (617) 527-2224, www.magnifuneralhome.com
. Please visit the memorial Facebook Page, Charles and Anne Pepper 1925 - 2020, where photos and videos will be posted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to two of the charities long supported by the Sudbury VFW, where you can donate in his honor. Veterans Inc. helps and supports Homeless Vets; please visit www.veteransinc.com
. Operation Delta Dog is a nonprofit with a mission to rescue homeless dogs and train them to be service dogs for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and related challenges; please visit www.operationdeltadog.org
.