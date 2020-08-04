Christina, Sti, was my best friend from childhood on though all her life. I'm so sad to see her go but I'm filled with many memories of fun times togather - singing in the children's choir, watching TV in her house, taking care of our horses in her barn, and swiming in our pond. She hosted me in her appartment when I came to town for my Dad's funeral and many other times. Sti was always focused on the other person not herself. Her kindness and cheerfulness was evident in all her interactions with family, friends, people she worked or volunteered with, and with all the animals she enjoyed. I will miss her greatly. She ran the good race, Bravo Sti!

Emilie (Emy) Privratsky

Friend