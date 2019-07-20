|
Claire (Prasinos) Feeley, 87, Foster City, CA, formerly of Sudbury, MA passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 to be with her Lord and her husband Frank. She leaves behind her two daughters, Marianne and Judi and her son, Frank. She also leaves two wonderful grandchildren, Frank Jr and Kate. Claire was born in Cambridge, MA and graduated from Cambridge High School. She had a calling to become a teacher, so she put herself through Lesley University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduating she became a first grade school teacher in the Newton public school system for a few years. After her husband, Frank was transferred by Raytheon, the family moved to Sudbury, MA where she spent most of her career as a first grade and kindergarten teacher at both Loring and Peter Noyes Schools. In addition to her career, Claire was a devoted wife and loving mother. After retiring from the Sudbury School system and spending many wonderful years in Sudbury, she moved to San Francisco to live with her daughter Judi. Most recently, she was a resident of Atria Assistant Living in Foster City, CA where she met many friends, especially the care staff who nicknamed her, Claire Bear. They would tell us she was their favorite resident. To say the least, she was a people person and therefore touched the lives of so many people in New England and the Bay Area. Claire cherished her family and friends and loved the beach. She will most be remembered for her big personality, providing great advice and teaching hundreds of children to read and write. Friends and relatives are kindly invited to attend a visiting hour on Saturday, July 27th, beginning at 9:30 AM in Our Lady Help Christians Church, 573 Washington St, Newton, MA. followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 AM. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Francis (Frank), at a service at the Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St, Newton Centre, MA, immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made payable to the incomparable Calming Kids, c/o Dee Marie Wyshak (Claires niece), 4750 Quail Creek Lane, Boulder, CO. 80301 or via https://calmingkids.org/donate-now/, noting in Memory of Claire J. Feeley or Childrens Law Center of Massachusetts, c/o Jay McManus (Claires nephew), 298 Union St., Lynn, MA 01903 or via http://www.clcm.org/donate.html. To share a memory of Claire, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from July 20 to July 27, 2019