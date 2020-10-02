1/
Colonel V. P. Surwilo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colonel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 27th, 2020 in Venice, FL. He was a former resident of Sudbury, MA. Born in Darien, CT on September 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosemarie Surwilo and married to his beloved wife, Maggie, for over 55 years. He leaves his children, David (Stacy) of San Diego, CA, Jennifer (Laura) of Stow, MA, and Andrew (Leslie) of Allendale NJ and his four cherished grandchildren Bianca, Dillon, Clare, and Michael. Vince also leaves his siblings Monsignor Edward Surwilo, Sondra Pavlick, and Marianne Nadriczny. A graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1963, earning a BS in Accounting, he went on to earn a masters in business from the University of Arkansas, and a masters in counseling from Troy State University. A veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Col. Surwilo served his country for 28 years as an officer in the United States Air Force earning many distinguishing awards including the Bronze Star. During his career as a Contracting Pricing Analyst on Hanscom AFB, Vince was famous among his colleagues for always negotiating the best contract deals for his beloved country. Friends and family will miss Vinces clever wit, tremendous generosity, and wise mentoring. A celebration of Vinces life will and internment Sarasota, Florida Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org or Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved