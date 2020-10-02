Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 27th, 2020 in Venice, FL. He was a former resident of Sudbury, MA. Born in Darien, CT on September 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosemarie Surwilo and married to his beloved wife, Maggie, for over 55 years. He leaves his children, David (Stacy) of San Diego, CA, Jennifer (Laura) of Stow, MA, and Andrew (Leslie) of Allendale NJ and his four cherished grandchildren Bianca, Dillon, Clare, and Michael. Vince also leaves his siblings Monsignor Edward Surwilo, Sondra Pavlick, and Marianne Nadriczny. A graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1963, earning a BS in Accounting, he went on to earn a masters in business from the University of Arkansas, and a masters in counseling from Troy State University. A veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Col. Surwilo served his country for 28 years as an officer in the United States Air Force earning many distinguishing awards including the Bronze Star. During his career as a Contracting Pricing Analyst on Hanscom AFB, Vince was famous among his colleagues for always negotiating the best contract deals for his beloved country. Friends and family will miss Vinces clever wit, tremendous generosity, and wise mentoring. A celebration of Vinces life will and internment Sarasota, Florida Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
at www.pva.org
or Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org
.