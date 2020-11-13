Dr. Constantine J. Digenis, age 82, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away unexpectedly due to heart attack on November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Angelica Lela Digenis. Devoted father of Eleni Digenis-Bury and her husband Mark Bury, and Nicole Digenis and her fianc David Ginsberg. Cherished grandfather of Nicolas Bury and Lukas Bury. Brother of Agni Tsolkas. Also survived by many relatives and friends in the U.S. and in Greece. Born in Athens, Greece, Costas received his diploma from the National Technical University of Athens, and came to the United States to earn his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Married in Michigan, Costas and Lela moved to Massachusetts in 1969, when he began his 40+ year career at MIT Lincoln Labs. His work included several technical publications and the development of Advanced Land Imager (ALI) on NASAs EO-1 satellite. Costas loved travel, art, photography, Byzantine history, and keeping up with current events. His ready smile, keen analytical approach to decision-making, and genuine care for others were evident to all who knew him. He was a life-long parishioner at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lexington, MA. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be greatly missed. In light of the current pandemic and our care and concern for family and friends, services and burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 17 Meriam Street, Lexington, MA 02420.



