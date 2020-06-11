I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
David Cochran, Owner of Cochran Electric 56, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home after a year long battle with esophageal cancer. He leaves his wife of 32 years, Carol A. (Giusti) Cochran; two daughters, Mallory A. Cochran and Stephanie R. Cochran of Lunenburg; his mother, Louise Marie (Murabito) Conboy of Littleton; two sisters, Donna Spilios and her husband Louis of Elliott, ME and Liz Murphy and her husband Dan of Lunenburg; a great-aunt, Mary Thompson of FL and many nieces and nephews. David was born in Stow, MA on January 26, 1964, a son of Louise Conboy and the late Albert Louis Cochran. He was a graduate of Minute Man Technical High School in Lexington. He was a Master Electrician. He owned and operated his very successful business for over 25 years. David was a vintage and muscle car enthusiast. He loved to restore and work on many different cars, often buying and selling them after restoring them. He will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. His funeral will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA. Burial will follow in the South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5PM - 8PM in the funeral home with social distancing being observed and masks will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Davids name to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ . Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net. John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.