David Cochran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Cochran, Owner of Cochran Electric 56, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home after a year long battle with esophageal cancer. He leaves his wife of 32 years, Carol A. (Giusti) Cochran; two daughters, Mallory A. Cochran and Stephanie R. Cochran of Lunenburg; his mother, Louise Marie (Murabito) Conboy of Littleton; two sisters, Donna Spilios and her husband Louis of Elliott, ME and Liz Murphy and her husband Dan of Lunenburg; a great-aunt, Mary Thompson of FL and many nieces and nephews. David was born in Stow, MA on January 26, 1964, a son of Louise Conboy and the late Albert Louis Cochran. He was a graduate of Minute Man Technical High School in Lexington. He was a Master Electrician. He owned and operated his very successful business for over 25 years. David was a vintage and muscle car enthusiast. He loved to restore and work on many different cars, often buying and selling them after restoring them. He will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. His funeral will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA. Burial will follow in the South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5PM - 8PM in the funeral home with social distancing being observed and masks will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Davids name to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ . Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net. John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
June 10, 2020
May you rest in eternal peace David.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved