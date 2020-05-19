Home

Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Derek P. Azzolino

Derek P. Azzolino Obituary
Derek P. Azzolino, 28, of Hudson and originally from Sudbury, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Philip R. Azzolino and Nancy R. Gordon of Sudbury. In addition to his parents, he will be forever missed by his sister, Kelsey Azzolino, a senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison, half-sisters, Susan Campagna of Carlisle, Cheryl Kirkman of Concord, and Tracey Poole of Sudbury. Derek also leaves behind his uncles and aunts, Ross and Diane Blouin of Somerville, Dr. Billy and Nancy Gordon of Michigan, and Mark and Sharon Gordon of Florida, step-grandmother Diane Gordon of Athens, GA, and cousins, Keith, Andrew, and Victor Gordon, and K. Ellen and Lee Hagan. He was the grandson of the late Bill and Caroline Gordon, and Phil and Ida Azzolino. A private graveside service for Derek will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 19 to May 26, 2020
