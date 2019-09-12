|
|
Doris Mary (Gable) Gannon of Sudbury, Mass., formerly of Southold, died Sept. 2, 2019. She was 90. She was born April 9, 1929, to Mary Veronica and Arthur Edward Brandin in Jamaica, N.Y. Ms. Gannon graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School, attended Queens College and earned a bachelor of science degree in July 1991 from Empire State College. She worked as a legal secretary in the Greenport law office of William Price, as a secretary to the principal of Shoreham Wading River High School and as an alcohol counselor at Marlboro Hospital. Her family said she celebrated 46 years of sobriety and was a tremendous support to many in the community. She was affiliated with Alcoholics Anonymous, Alanon, Notre Dame Church in New York and St. Patricks R.C. Church in Southold. Ms. Gannons hobbies in- cluded reading, animals and painting watercolor scenery, along with ongoing volunteering in the community. She was predeceased by husband Donald W. Gable in 2008; husband James Gannon in 1986; and her dog, Teddy Bear, in February 2019. She is survived by her children, Donald W. Gable and husband, Wayne Mattis, Deborah A. Keefe and Diane M. Gable; sister and brother- in-law Carol and Burjor Kharivala; five grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Because Teddy Bear was the love of her life, memorial donations in Teddys honor may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019