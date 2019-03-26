Home

Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Edward Perry
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
160 Concord Road
Sudbury, MA
Edward J. Perry Obituary
Edward J. Perry, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21st, 2019; he died after a long illness. Edward, a long time resident of Sudbury, Massachusetts leaves his best friend of 25 years, Lisa Somers of Lincoln, MA; his father and mother, George and Sheila Perry, from Weymouth, MA; his brother Steven J. Perry from Acton, MA; his sister Karen Lorsch from Nashville, TN; his sister Laura Perry Tan from Belchertown, MA; and his sister Maureen Cahill from Carlsbad, CA. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ed grew up in Sudbury and he loved spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed good conversation with lots of laughter! He and Lisa enjoyed much time spent walking in downtown Concord and Walden Pond, also the grounds of Wayside Inn and the town of Maynard and other surrounding communities. Ed and Lisa also enjoyed their time taking country drives visiting family in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Ed enjoyed working on cars and collecting model cars for display. He had a passion and respect for animals and their welfare. Ed attended St. Bridget's Church in Maynard, and Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Sudbury. He was a good neighbor, good friend and lovely brother and son. He will be sorely missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury, followed by interment at Wadsworth Cemetery, Concord Road, Sudbury. A visitation will be held 10:30AM-12:30PM Wednesday, March 27, at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019
