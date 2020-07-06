Edward Kent Spottswood, 67, of Glocester, R. I., passed away suddenly on April 18th, 2020 at home. Born on March 23, 1953, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Leo and Barbara Spottswood. Raised in Sudbury, he was a 1971 graduate of Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School and obtained a liberal arts degree from Community College of Rhode Island. Kent pursued a career in journalism working as a copy editor for the Woonsocket Call in Woonsocket, R. I. Followed by technical support for Cox Communications before retiring in 2010 due to health issues. He loved the New England area, taking an interest in its history, its folklore, both in reading and writing about it. His childhood camping days generated a love for nature and a passion to record it photographically as he hiked throughout the region. And above all, he loved music, writing songs and performing at the Stomping Ground in Putnam, Connecticut every week, never wanting to miss a Sunday there. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Tina Spottswood; his sister, Diane Spottswood of Sudbury, his daughter, Alicia Berrospe of Winchendon, his son, Alexander Spottswood of Providence, R. I. and a step son, Jamison Odone of LaVale, Maryland. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Along with his family, he will be missed by many close friends who shared his interests and appreciated his talents. A celebration of his life will be planned and annouced at a later date.



