Eleanor Maria (Juco) Kafalas was born and raised in Chicago. Her father came from the Philippines to study; her mother was the daughter of a Chinese laundryman and a Swedish immigrant, and acted in silent films. Eleanor graduated from Marshall High School, and went on to earn a B.A. in chemistry from Northwestern University in 1951, when women in chemistry were few. While a student, she worked in the chemistry department of the Northwestern University Dental School. Encouraged by the forward-thinking male chair of the chemistry department there, to whom she was always grateful, she went on to do graduate work in chemistry and completed one year at Northwestern Dental School as one of a small handful of women students. She went on to be junior scientist in the chemical engineering division of Argonne National Laboratory, where she worked on the quantitative analysis of nuclear fission products. At Argonne, she met Dr. Peter Kafalas, and they married in Chicago in 1957. They moved to Peters home state of Massachusetts, where they bought a house in Sudbury in 1959 and raised two sons. She died sixty years later in that same house. Eleanor was a devoted member of First Parish of Sudbury Unitarian-Universalist since the early 1970s, where she sang in the choir for forty-five years, served on the board of the Womens Alliance and as Chair of the Music Committee, and was a member of an epic conversation group that met monthly for many decades. For two years in the early 1980s, she and Peter lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they relished the experience of living in a place and culture distinct from those they had grown up in. After Peters retirement, they led classes on Byzantium, China, and Central Asia at Harvards Institute for Learning in Retirement, and later again at the Sudbury Senior Center. Eleanor also sang for many years with the Concord Chorus. She asked to be buried in her chorus concert outfit because singing, she said, "was when I was happiest." She also served as a docent at the Danforth Museum in Framingham. In the early 1970s Eleanor came up with the notion of vacationing on horseback at ranches in Montana, which her family loved so much they kept going back. She encouraged her sons and grandchildren to be creative and musical, wanted them to fulfill their potential and to be informed about the world, and she quietly inspired them to be respectful and polite. Her background in chemistry labs was apparent in her amazingly systematic household, to which she also brought her vibrant sense of color. Her family always remembers her far-flung cooking, and covets her recipes for dishes both elaborate and irresistibly simple. Having married into a Greek family, she learned to cook Greek dishes; at her Thanksgiving table, spanakopita counted as a vegetable, and her baklava was much loved. Eleanor was a great reader of all sorts of books, and from childhood had a particular love of tales of the sea and tall ships, despite her propensity for sea sickness. Her family will miss their best listener. She leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Louis Chong of Avon, CT, sons Paul of Sudbury and Philip and his wife Kong Mei of Maryland, grandchildren Dawn, Jason, and Amber, a great granddaughter Hannah, and a host of nieces and nephews. Interment was at Mt. Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury. A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Church of Sudbury on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eleanor would not want people to dress somberly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: CARE, The Wayside Inn Foundation, or First Parish of Sudbury Winship Music Fund. Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020