|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Wade Drum died on May 29, 2019, in Framingham of natural causes. She is survived by her three sons (and their spouses) John Drum of Marlborough, Ken (and Rita) Drum of Sudbury, and David (and Hong) Drum of Carlsbad CA, as well as three grandchildren. Born to Guy Walter Wade and Madeline Hodgman Wade in Pittsfield on July 18, 1922, Betty grew up during the Great Depression. She had strong bonds with her two brothers and two sisters, and remembered a happy childhood with summers at Camp Merrill on Pontoosuc Lake. Her college education was interrupted by World War II during which she worked for General Electric as a Calculator. She graduated from Colby College in 1947 as a math major. In 1952, she married John Jay Drum, and they moved several times, to Butte MT, Ithaca NY, and Syracuse NY, before settling in Sudbury. She raised their three sons before becoming a volunteer librarian at Fairbanks School. Soon she was offered a fifth grade teaching position there; a year later, she moved up to sixth grade at Noyes School. She received a Masters in Elementary Education and taught in the Sudbury schools for 18 years. She was very active in community affairs and joined in a bewildering array of volunteer activities. She directed both the Sudbury Bellringers and the Lincoln Bellringers for many years. She helped lead the Sudbury Women's Club, volunteered at the library and food pantry, and drove for FISH. In her spare time, she knitted baby blankets and veterans lap-robes ceaselessly. She regularly attended the Memorial Congregational Church, sang in the choir, served as substitute organist, directed the childrens choir, organized rummage sales, and taught Sunday School. She loved to walk and, on a nice day in her later years, could be found exploring the neighborhood with her trusty walker. Near the end, when she could no longer get around, she never complained, but was always cheerful and generous with her lovely smile. On Saturday June 15 at 11:00 AM a memorial service will take place at Memorial Congregational Church in Sudbury. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from June 8 to June 15, 2019