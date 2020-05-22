|
|
Ernie Bauder passed away on May 14, 2020 due to Coronavirus complications. He was a hard working and kind-hearted man who served his community and family wholeheartedly. Ernie was born to German speaking immigrant parents (Jacob and Rosalia Bauder) in Ronan, Montana on the Flathead Reservation. He moved with his family to Portland, OR, where he was involved in the German Baptist church, attended Benson Polytechnic High School and graduated from Oregon State University as an electrical engineer. It was at OSU that he met the love of his life, Lorraine, through their involvement in Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship. After they married they moved to Albuquerque, where Ernie worked for Sandia Corp. He served as an engineer with the Army at Fort Meade MD, and then worked for GTE-Sylvania while studying at Stanford University. After earning his masters degree, Ernie settled his family in Sudbury, continuing his work with Sylvania overseeing many government projects and staff. They were blessed with 4 children during this time, each one born in a different state. He retired 35 years later, but he didnt stop working. For Ernie Bauder, work was a way of life, a mode of worship, and an expression of love. He served as Assistant Scoutmaster, was a member of the Sudbury School Committees, and was a continuous leader at their church, Trinitarian Congregational. Both he and Lorraine were active in the local student exchange program and hosted students from England, Iran, France, Viet Nam, and Japan, as well as opening their home to many other student groups, missionaries, and friends throughout the years. After retirement Ernie and Lorraine volunteered for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, developing and directing the Toah Nipi Retreat Center in Rindge, NH. He was married for nearly 67 years. His family was his pride and joy. He was happiest when surrounded by the people he loved and took great delight in their successes and pursuits, proudly displaying the projects of his grandchildren, printing out every emailed photo, and traveling to every graduation, family gathering, and wedding possible. Even when faced with dementia, his sense of humor and love of family never faded; he became gentler and kinder with time. His energy, money, and time were given to those around him. He was content with what he had. And he is at peace now, with Jesus, and those who have gone before him. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rudolph and George, his sister Rosie (and husband Bob) Cahill and his granddaughter Ruth Bauder. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, Ashland, sister-in-law Florence Bauder, St Helens, OR, children Larry and Deborah Bauder, Cary, NC; Janette and Peter Sergio, Medway, Kevin Bauder, Avondale, PA; Anita and Bob Redus, Holliston. He was grandfather of Grete, Ruthie, Nathan, Sheralynn, Emily, Danielle, Samuel, Maria, Michael, Anna, Aaron, Jonathan and Joshua, and great-grandfather of Junia, Josiah, Titus, Jubilee and Timothy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: donate. intervarsity.org/donate#714 for Toah Nipi Capital Fund, or mailed to Toah Nipi Capital Fund, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, PO Box 7895, Madison, WI 53707 or Alzheimers Fund/Alzheimers Disease Research Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 22 to May 29, 2020