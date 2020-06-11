Evans J. Carter, of Sudbury, MA entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 77, after a long battle with heart disease and cancer. Beloved husband of Barbara (Goldstein) Carter. Dear son of the late Herbert and Lillian (Fishbein) Carter. Loving father of Lawrence Carter and his wife Jodi, and Jennifer Teitelbaum and her husband Lloyd. Cherished grandfather of Drew, Corey, Hallie, and Eric. Loving brother of the late Stephen Carter, stepbrother of Norman Duxbury and his wife Nancy. E.J., as most people knew him, received a B.S. Degree from the University of Rhode Island (1964) and a J.D. Degree from Boston University School of Law (1968). He successfully practiced law in Massachusetts for 50+ years. E.J.s illustrious career included serving as lead trial counsel in litigation matters in over 10 states and he consulted with a number of larger law firms in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire on lender liability matters as well as provided advice and counsel to numerous banking, mortgage, leasing, insurance, and financial industry companies. He served as guest lecturer at Northeastern Universitys Law and Policy Executive Doctorate Program and an Adjunct Professor at Northeastern Universitys School of Professional Studies. E.J. authored numerous articles and appeared as a lecturer in continuing legal education and industry programs sponsored by Bar and Legal Associations as well as insurance and banking groups. He was a former Justice of the Peace and an official in the town of Framingham, having served on numerous committees and as the Chairman of the Personnel Board. E.J. served for many years on the Board of Temple Israel of Natick and as a member and Chairman of Committees as well as a Board Member of the Hebrew Schools of New England. Additionally, he was a Director of The Ron Burton Training Village, a not for profit sum mer camp. E.J.s legal prowess was only surpassed by his ability to make people laugh. He was an amazing story teller and took pride in all that he accomplished in his personal and professional life. He was extremely outgoing, friendly, and had a knack for engaging anyone in long conversation. He will be remembered for going out of his way to help people, but he would always laugh and remind them that "You get what you pay for". Private Services will take place at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Thursday, June 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Dr. Marlise Luskins Research Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Dana-Farber.org/give, or Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford Street, Natick, MA 01760 or a charity of your choice. www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.