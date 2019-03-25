|
Evelyn (Sim- kins) Smith passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts after a short illness. She joins her husband, Bob who passed away March 4th of this year. She and Bob resided in Sudbury from the mid-fifties until just a few years ago. Evelyn was born in Rensselaer, New York in 1928 to Edna (Jackson) and Everett Simkins. She was the oldest of two children, predeceased by her younger brother Tom. She met Bob in 1948 while attending Northeastern University. After marriage, she and Bob raised three daughters in an idyllic neighborhood in Sudbury with summers spent on Cape Cod. She was an inspiration in that she was a working mother in a time when she had very few counterparts in the working world. She worked at Peter Noyes school when it was a 6th-grade only school for many years followed by an assortment of jobs including Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard as an Executive Secretary, and finally a long-term position as an administrative assistant to the Acton Superintendent of Schools until her retirement. She had a life-long love of working in the schools and with the children especially those with special needs. She loved to share a chuckle and an amusing story about the kids and their scrapes in the school as she was the first person they'd see before meeting with the principal. After she retired, she enj- oyed travelling, playing tennis and using the pool (during adult swim!) at the Sudbury Swim & Tennis club, and spending winters in Longboat Key, Florida where she enjoyed the sun, the social scene, the pool, and walking on the ocean. She was a voracious reader and loved to chat about popular books she was reading. Until her passing, she had been residing at Meredith Bay Colony Club in Meredith, New Hampshire where she was active in reading, balloon volleyball, as well as simply sitting in the sun and enjoying the lakes region. She was a sweet and caring mother to Stephanie Toothman of Seattle, Washington, Janice Huskey of Asheville, North Carolina, and Melissa Anderson of Meredith, New Hampshire. She was an affectionate mother-in-law to Rick Huskey and Chuck Anderson. She was also an active, very involved, and very proud grandmother who was always available to take care of her grandchildren whether she had to hop on a plane to Seattle or drive up to New Hampshire. She will be much missed by her grandson, Jared Toothman and his fiancee Alina Markova, and her ganddaughter, Alix (Toothman) and her husband Iain Ware of New York City, as well as her grandson Kalle Anderson and granddaughter Skye Anderson both of New Hampshire. She was also a beloved sister-in-law to David Smith and Alice Parker, and special aunt to her nieces and nephews. At this time, a private celebration of life will be orga- nized by the family. If you wish to make a donation in her name, consider the Central Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of Central New Hampshire. They were very kind and helpful to the family at this time. https://www.centralvna.org/support/donate/
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019