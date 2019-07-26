|
Frances (Cullinan) McInnis, 75, of Marlborough, passed away on July 24, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on September 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Welch) and William Cullinan. Fran graduated from Dedham High School, class of 1961. She was employed by Westinghouse, Hyde Park and subsequently she was a realtor for N.B. Taylor in Sudbury. Fran was an avid bridge player, reader, gardener and a great cook. She enjoyed cross-country travel and many years sailing with her Captain Frank. Fran was the beloved wife of Francis (Frank) McInnis for 51 years. In addition to her husband she leaves behind her daughters Karen McInnis, Laura McIntire and husband David, and Cheryl Rank. She is also survived by a sister Kathleen Dunlea and husband Ralph. She was the adoring grandmother of Matthew, Mallory, Kate, Holly, Jessica, Amy and Jack. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Brigham and Womens Hospital Lung Research Center online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Womens Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave, 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019