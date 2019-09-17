|
Fred H. Berg, 79, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham. He was born in Boston on June 14, 1940 the son of the late Fred N. Berg and Marg- aret (Hastings) Berg. Fred is survived by his wife of 26 years Georgia A. Burke-Berg of Needham. Father of Glen R. Berg of Needham and Natalia Berg Kramer and her husband Robert of Stoughton. Stepfather of Robert Burke of Naples, FL. Grandfather of Mariana Kramer. Step-grandfather of Danielle Burke, Robert Shea and Connor Burke. Also, he was the husband of the late Kristin Jensen. Fred spent his formative years in Wayland and grad- uated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1958. He has been a resident of Needham for the past 30 years and also resided in Sudbury for many years. For several years, Fred was with the United States Air Force Reserve and was asso- ciated with Westover Air Reserve Base and Hanscom Air Force Base. For many years he served as a mechanic at Wiggins Airways and Sikorsky Air Craft. He spent 32 years as a Field Service Engineer with the Xerox Corporation and retired from their Alaska office. He enjoyed antique cars | purchasing and repairing them and attending car shows. He was a special auxiliary officer with the Town of Wayland for several years and was a member of the pistol team. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. Interment followed in the Berg family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that memorial gifts in his memory may be sent to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019