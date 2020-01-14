|
George Dewey Fox passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 93. George was born in Dracut, MA in 1926. He raised his family in Topsfield and then Sudbury, where he lived for over fifty years. He was a graduate of Dracut High School and a 1949 graduate of Amherst College. From 1943-45 he served in the US Army, ultimately as a Supply Clerk at Ellington Field in Texas. That experience led him into a career in Purchasing, which included employment with Sperry Corporation/Unisys and the Raytheon Company, among others. He was President of the Purchasing Management Association of Boston from 1970-71 and was a recipient of the Harry J. Graham Memorial Award, the Associations highest honor, in 1977. George and his wife, Natalie Fox, also of Dracut, were married from 1946 until her death in 2013. They had four children and seven grandchildren, including James Fox, his wife Jane and children Willie and Amanda; Meredith Fox, her husband Richard Finkelstein and children AJ and Lucy; Linda Fox Pobuda, her husband Larry and children Kate and Ben; and Alison Fox, her husband Philip Zekos and their daughter Zoe. In addition to Natalie, George was predeceased by his brother, Roswell, in 1997. George will be re- membered as thoughtful, wise, and gracious. He enjoyed time spent with family, reading The Boston Globe, coffee ice cream, and beer or wine with friends. He played golf and tennis and liked hiking and travel, especially around New England. He was a longstanding member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and particularly loved their Three Mile Island Camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, where he vacationed for most of his life. George was also a long-time member of Memorial Congregational Church in Sudbury, where he and Natalie developed some of their closest friendships. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to outdoors.org (AMC, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129) or mccsudbury.org (MCC, 26 Concord Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776). A memorial gathering in Georges honor will take place on Saturday, March 28 from 12-2 at the Memorial Congregational Church, 26 Concord Rd. in Sudbury (across from the Goodnow Library).
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020