Dr. George Siegel, age 88, of Sudbury on Friday, January 24, 2020. For 63 years, beloved husband of Marjorie Weiner Siegel. Loving father of Jayne Gandrup and her husband Peter Gandrup and Laura Siegel and her husband Bob Wenokur. Devoted grandfather to Jennifer Gandrup and her fianc Josh Sackheim, Eric Gandrup, Cameron Freedman, and Hailey Freedman. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Frances Siegel, and his siblings Al Siegel and Sydelle Abrams. George was born on February 7, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1952 he attended Syracuse University, became a member of the Honors Society fraternity Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He went on to attend New York University Medical School, became a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha fraternity, received the Founders Day Award, and graduated in 1956. George interned and took his residency at Boston Childrens Hospital Medical Center, specializing in pediatric medicine. He went into the U.S. Army Medical Corp as a Captain and became the Chief of Pediatrics at the U.S. Army Hospital in Fort Lee, Virginia. After the army, he became Chief Resident at Babies and Childrens Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1961, he moved his family to Sudbury, and co-founded Sudbury Pediatrics. He had teaching appointments at Harvard University, Childrens Hospital Medical Center, Boston Lying-in Hospital and Tufts University. Starting in 1982, he joined Harvard Community Health Plan and served as both Chief of Pediatrics and Health Center Director at multiple locations. While raising his children in Sudbury, George kept himself and his wife busy with far flung travels. He was involved in Congregation Beth El and Sudbury Swim & Tennis' beginnings, and had the honor of watching Sudbury grow into the town it is today. He enjoyed participating with his softball team *M*A*S*H* (comprised of fellow doctors), a successful Investment Club, and a decades long poker game night. Due to both his schooling and Army experiences, he enjoyed many close friendships from all over the country. His wonderful humor, sparkling eyes and infectious smile enamored him to all who had the lucky pleasure of meeting him. A happy and fulfilling life is not a given. And while there is an inconsolable sadness that it cannot last forever, there is much joy and comfort knowing that it did last. Services were held at Congregation BNai Torah, Sudbury on Tuesday, January 28. Interment followed at the New Town Cemetery, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Department of Pediatrics Training and Education at Boston Childrens Hospital, in memory of George Siegel, or the . Contributions can be made at boston childrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Childrens Hospital, to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include honorees name in the memo line. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020