Irene Manning Lamb Irene was born on January 19, 1930 in New London, CT. She was the daughter of Esther Burhoe Manning and Leslie Manning, and sister to James Manning of Dallas, Texas. She died June 30, 2019 in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Irene was predeceased by her husband, William Rhett Lamb, who died in Sudbury, Massachusetts in 2007. Irene and Bill had three children (Lesley Kenney of Ashby, MA, W. Rhett Lamb of Peterborough, NH, and Jennifer Lamb of Lander, WY) and eight grandchildren. Irene grew up in Grafton, Massachusetts, attending school there as a child. She enjoyed telling stories of riding her horse to school in the 1930s and spending her days outside with her aunt in New Hampshire. Irene completed a B.A. in nursing at Boston University and enrolled in the US Army in 1952, serving as a nurse in Japan during the Korean war. She later received her certification as a pediatric nurse practitioner and led a long and rich 30-year career caring for young children and families. She was a pioneer in her field, opening a private practice in Groton, MA in the 1970s with her best friend and practitioner partner, Claire Macy of Groton, MA. Irene was also a leader in the effort to educate the public about the dangers of lead paint to children. She advocated for the expansion of testing young children for lead poisoning and actively worked to build programs that supported the conversion of older homes in the Boston area to non-lead based paint. Irene married William Rhett Lamb in 1957. They settled in Sudbury, where she became an avid gardener and equestrian, while continuing her active career in pediatrics and raising three children. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a courageous woman who thrived on hard work and good friendships. She was never happier than when deep in her garden, helping things grow and thrive.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019