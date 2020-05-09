|
Irving Goldstein, was born on Dec. 19, 1920, in Worcester MA to Jennie and David Goldstein. He died May 3rd, 2020. He had two sisters and one brother. After attending Classical High School, he worked as a clerk at an industrial firm where he was mentored in Math and Physics. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute through his sophomore year when he enlisted in the United States Army in July 1942. After basic training in New Jersey he was sent to Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute for specialized training. Irving served in the Pacific Theater assigned to the 24025th Signal Corps Service setting up UHF communications systems in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Here is a link to a video of Irving being interviewed about his service in WW2 https://natickveterans.com/2017/08/09/irving-goldstein/ Irving returned to Worcester Polytechnic Institute to finish his degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1947 Irving joined Raytheon Company, where he excelled at solving complex problems for the next 41 years. He started at the Microwave and Power Tube Division designing waveguides and related microwave equipment. He then joined the then, newly formed Missile Systems Division, where he was an important contributor to the Sparrow, Hawk and Patriot missile system. Additionally, he worked in the Space Division undertaking long range detection utilizing lasers. Irving worked in many emerging technologies which included infrared sensors, and high-low power lasers. The Clear Air Turbulence Detector System patent that he developed was recognized by NASA for its value in the advancement of aerospace technology. Irving retired from Raytheon in 1988. He focused on his lifelong interest in collecting, repairing and also in researching antique watches and clocks. Irving also discovered a passion for sculpting. He explored his new-found talent with Janice Corkin Rudolf in her Sudbury studio and at the Boston University School of Arts. Irving became a docent at the Worcester Art Museum, where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge about the collection with visitors. Irving passed quickly after contracting the COVID-19. He is survived by his daughter Leslie Goldstein, his son Mark Goldstein, Marks wife, Pamela, and their children Micaela and Henry of Lexington, MA. He is also survived by his former wife Shirley Goldstein of Lexington, MA. From his second marriage, Irving is survived by his (now separated) wife Lenore Goldstein of Sudbury MA. Also her children Craig Kahn of Topanga CA, Steve Kahn and his wife Cindy of Barkhamsted, CT with their daughter Stefanie of Denver CO, and Sharron Luttrell and her husband Martin of Mendon, MA and their children Aviva Luttrell of Worcester, MA and Joshua Luttrell of Mendon, MA. Graveside services will be private. In the spirit of his giving back to the community, the family asks that in lieu of flowers and condolences, donations be made to the Hebrew Senior Life at https://www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving or Nashoba Learning Group at https://www.nashobalearninggroup.org/support-nlg
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 9 to May 17, 2020