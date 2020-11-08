1/
Dr. Israel S. Hurwitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Israel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Israels Bud Hurwitz, of Dedham, formerly of Sudbury on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Moran) Hurwitz. Loving and devoted father of Nancy Hurwitz, Amy Hurwitz Gutschenritter & her husband David, and Andy (Arthur Andrew) Hurwitz & his wife Julie Zawel. Adoring Poppy of Libby and Matthew Gutschenritter and AJ & Sam Hurwitz. Dear brother of the late Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, Herman Hurwitz and Irene Lappin. And loving Uncle Bud to many nieces and nephews. Dr. Hurwitz practiced Orthopedic Surgery at Marlborough Hospital for over forty years. He served as Chief of Staff at the hospital and was honored for his service to the Massachusetts Orthopedic Society. In addition, he founded the Metrowest Free Medical Program at Congregation Beth El in Sudbury. He also served on the Board of Marlborough Savings Bank. While living at NewBridge on the Charles, Bud enjoyed many activities and made many strong friendships. Most important to Bud was family. He proudly celebrated his 90th birthday this year surrounded by the love of his extended family. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Metrowest Free Medical Program, 105 Hudson Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 or online metrowestfreemedicalprogram.org (note "In memory of Israel "Bud" Hurwitz") or to The Dr. Israel "Bud" Hurwitz Fund at Tufts University School of Medicine, 136 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02111. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Levine Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Sincere sympathy on the loss of your father, poppy, and uncle. Bud lived in the same building as my parents do in NewBridge on the Charles and my heart soared anytime I ran into him. He always had time for me with kind words or a warm smile on his face. Please accept my support and comfort at this time.
Jamie Beth Gordon
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved