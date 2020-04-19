|
Dr. Jagdish C. "Jay" Agarwal, age 93, Vice President Emeritus of Charles River Associates, retired Chemical Engineer and Concord resident died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Emerson Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Smith) Agarwal and the late Enid (Maslon) Starr. Born in Karachi, India on September 8, 1926, he was the son of the late Madangopal and Kasturi Bai. After arriving in the United States in 1946, he attended Brooklyns Polytechnic Institute where he earned a masters degree and doctorate in Chemical Engineering. Following his studies, he began employment as the Division Chief of the United States Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Agarwal formerly served as the Director of Development at Kennecott Corporation in Lexington, MA, acted as the Vice President at Amax, Inc. in Greenwich, CT, and was the Vice President of Charles River Associates at the John Hancock tower in Boston. He was named a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, a Fellow of the Metallurgical Society, and was also a member of the American Chemical Society. Dr. Agarwal was a longtime Corporator of Emerson Hospital in Concord. As a generous benefactor, his donation to Emersons Diabetes Center was named in memory of his late wife, Elizabeth. A resident of Newbury Court in Concord, he formerly resided in Sudbury. He was a member of the Concord Rotary Club, First Parish in Concord, and First Parish of Sudbury. Survivors include his son, Navin Agarwal and his wife Cheryl of Woburn, his daughter, Meera Thompson and her husband Loran of New York, NY, his grandsons, Darren N. Agarwal and Tyler M. Agarwal, as well as dear companion, Miriam Reilly of Concord. Due to current restrictions on gatherings in light of COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020