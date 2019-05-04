|
Janice Marilyn (Hanna) Meade of Florida formerly of Natick died peacefully at her home on February 2, 2019. She was 78 years old. The daughter of Norman F. Hanna and Mary Agnes Champney Hanna, Janice was born on September 16, 1940 in Natick, MA, the second youngest of six. A 1958 graduate of St. Marys High School in Waltham, MA, Janice went on to attend Fitchburg State College. She enjoyed music and dance and helping out in the family diner, The Dairy Belle. Janice and her husband, Bill, lived on Marthas Vineyard where she gave birth to their two daughters, Cindy and Nicki. Their oldest, Peter, was happy to welcome his new sisters into the family. They then moved to Sudbury, MA, when Bill was invited to establish a special education program at Lexington High School. They remained in Sudbury until Bills retirement in 2000 and then moved to Bradenton, FL, where they travelled extensively throughout Europe and Hong Kong. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William John Meade, Jr. and is survived by her sister Diane Hanna of Natick, MA, brother James Hanna of Scituate, MA, and brother Daniel of West Tisbury, MA. She also leaves behind her children Peter Meade and wife Linda of Richmond, VA, Sydni Meade of Ellenton, FL, and Nicki Meade Draves and husband Chris, of Brockton, MA, and her grandchildren Matthew Meade and wife Nellie, of Boston, MA, Erin Meade, of Boston, MA, Michael Meade, of Richmond, VA, and Hannah Draves, of Brockton, MA. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Janice will be remembered for her sense of humor, which she maintained through her last days, and her kindness, sweetness, and devotion to her children and grandchildren, who will miss her horribly. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass for both Janice and Bill at St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) NATICK on May 10th at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. Donations in their memories may be made to the Merritt Island Wildlife Association, the non-profit that supports the efforts of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 2683, Titusville, FL 32781. Please indicate in Memory of Janice and Bill Meade when sending donations. For direction or to sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 4 to May 11, 2019