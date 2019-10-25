|
Jean M. McElvery 88, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on February 1st, 1931 to the late John N. and Edith M. (Beharrell) Macdonald, and preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard M. McElvery. She is survived by her four children, Richard M. McElvery, Jr. and his wife Nancy Tichanuk of Mont Vernon, NH, Jonathan S. McElvery and his wife Diane of Westborough, MA, Bonnie J. Turner and her husband Chuck of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Cynthia A. Hovermale and her husband Mark of Alameda, CA; also four grandchildren. Jean was born and raised in Lowell, MA, and graduated from Katherine Gibbs in Boston. She worked for the Hale & Dorr law firm, later at Weston Observatory, and amongst other jobs, raised her children. Her interests included square dancing, gardening, and crafts. Visiting hours will be held at the Duckett | J. S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury, on Monday, October 28th, from 11AM to 1PM, with the burial immediately following at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sudbury. The family would like to extend their thanks to the support and services of Bridges by Epoch at Sudbury, and Faith & Family Hospice. One Forevermore in Gods Love.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019