Jeanne R. (Shaprin) Ericson, 85, of Sudbury, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on May 9, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Herman J. and Mary J. (Klepak) Shaprin. Jeanne was raised in a military family, residing in various states and countries over the years. She attended the University of Miami and began a working as a secretary. Mrs. Ericson settled in Sudbury over sixty years ago and worked as a bank teller for the Waltham Savings Bank in Sudbury for many years until her retirement. She volunteered at the Sudbury polls and enjoyed knitting and reading. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed travelling, and loved to sing in her younger years. Most of all, she was passionate about her family and her rescue dog, Dixie, all of whom she loved dearly. She was the beloved wife of the late Alan William Bill Ericson, with whom she shared over fifty years of marriage; devoted mother of Karen Ericson Naranjo and her husband Robert of Mendon, the late Patricia Oppen; loving sister of Robbie Rubenstein and her husband Andre of New Orleans, LA; proud grandmother of Ben and Hannah Naranjo, Robert Oppen and his wife Gabi, Cathy Oppen. She is also survived by her extended family and by many friends, especially her dear friend of over forty years, Helen More of Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MPSCA-Angell MSPCA- Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Funeral services and burial at Mt. Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury will be private.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 7 to May 14, 2019