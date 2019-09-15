|
Jeffrey Daniel Link, 31, of Marlborough and formerly of Sudbury, passed away September 10, 2019. He was the beloved son of Daniel Link (Maria Colindres) of Marlborough and Susan Link of Waltham; cherished brother of Julie Wayman (Derek) and Stacey Link; loving grandson of Lottie Stafford, Catherine Link, the late Walter Stafford and the late John Link; special nephew of Steven Stafford, John Link and the late Patti Hines-Stafford; cherished cousin of Christopher Stafford (Hillary) & Steven J. Stafford (Rachel); proud uncle of Reese Wayman. Jeff was a 2006 graduate of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School and an accomplished auto mechanic. His talent and intellect reached far beyond any classroom though, having become an excellent hockey player, an exceptional whittler, an award-winning metalsmith, an incredible drummer and guitarist, had unbelievable patience with his gardening, drawing, writing, and the list goes on... Jeff was a generous, kind man who was always putting others' needs above his own. He was creative, smart, loyal, and a great friend. Jeffs fun-loving nature and sense of humor made him a joy to be around; in fact one of the very best things about Jeff was that he really loved people, and he loved when those around him were happy, laughing, and carefree. He will be sorely missed, every single day. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Duckett | J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury. A celebration of his life will follow at 7PM and all are invited to participate and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to a rehabilitation facility of your choice. For more information, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019