John F. Flynn, Jr. of Maynard, son of the late John F. & Rose (Cassidy) Flynn, and brother of the late Robert Flynn, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the age of 81. Never one to remain idle, John (Jack) enjoyed the outdoors. Along with a beer and a good cigar, he loved fishing; metal detecting; sharing produce from his large garden with neighbors; horse, dog & car races; and he enjoyed watching old movies on TV as well as boxing matches and baseball games. He stayed active until his illness, continuing to garden, ride miles on his bicycle, and shovel snow or rake leaves in their seasons. Raised in Woburn, John later lived with his family in Lexington and Concord, and spent some years in Florida. He worked as a painter and laborer in Florida and several local Massachusetts concerns, including the Town of Concord. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends or family, whom he also regaled with stories from his large fund of funny experiences. John was an Army veteran of the Korean War. John leaves his sister-in-law Carole Flynn of Sudbury, his nephews and their families, John R. & Laura Flynn and their children Margaret and Abigail of Sudbury, and Charles T. & Gretchen Flynn and their children Ashley and Michael of Berlin. He is also survived by his cousins Deborah & Jeff Barclay and daughter Jenna, and Karen Daly of Maynard, plus many friends and extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury, followed by burial at New Town Cemetery, Sudbury. Friends and family are invited to visit between the hours of 9:00 and 10:30 AM on July 27, at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from July 23 to July 30, 2019