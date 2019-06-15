|
John Nikula, 83, passed away June 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida (Moisio) Nikula, and by his brother, Peter Nikula. Family was all-important to him. He leaves his loving wife, Betsy, his wonderful children, John, Tim (Allie), Johannah, Will (Jen), and grandchildren, Finn, Kalle, Rowan, Tenley, and Beckham. John had a Masters from BU and lived in Sudbury since 1968. John loved playing bridge and was a Silver Life Master. He was on the BAYS Board for 25 years, serving a term as president. John was involved in Boy Scouting and received a Silver Beaver from Knox Trail Council. He volunteered in many ways at Memorial Congregational Church and spent 8 years on the Sudbury FinCom. A celebration of Johns life will be held on June 20 at 11 at Memorial Congregational Church, 26 Concord Road, Sudbury. Donations in his memory may be made to the church.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from June 15 to June 22, 2019