Joseph Patrick Kenney, born on April 19, 1995, passed away at his family's house in Sudbury, Mass. on October 18, 2019 from diabetic seizures leading to sudden heart failure. Joe was the beloved son of Chris and Patty Kenney and the cherished brother of Alli, Mikey and Cal, all of Sudbury, MA. He leaves behind his grandparents, Lou and Marilyn DiNapoli of Bedford, MA and the late Allan Kenney and Pauline Kenney of Jupiter, FL and countless loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Joe graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School in 2013, where he was a member of the varsity football team. He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2017. While in college, Joe was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and fell in love with the Rocky Mountains and the great outdoors. An avid sportsman, Joe loved to fish, hike the Flat Irons, and snowboard throughout the Rocky Mountains. After college, Joe moved home and joined the family contracting business, W.T. Kenney Co., Inc. of Arlington, MA where he excelled as a project manager. Joe had two life altering diseases since he was eight years old, diseases that youd think would hold someone back from living a normal life. Instead, Joe lived life to the fullest. Now that we've shared Joe's "official" story we want him to be remembered by the way he went above and beyond to make us all feel so loved. Joe was a no questions man. He was the friend, brother and son who would join in on ANY adventure; whether that be on a Kenney family getaway, one of the numerous football fields our family played on or visiting one of his many friends from Colorado who now reside all over the world. Joes love for travel, food and his dogs is unmet. Joe was a loyal man of his word, someone we could always count on, and an inspiration to our family and his friends. We will continue to conquer his dreams for him down here and he will be with us all every step of the way. Friends and family invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, October 22 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Road, Sudbury. The funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at the Church. A reception will follow, details of which will be announced at the conclusion of the Mass. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joes memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www2.jdrf.org and search for Joe Kenney to go directly to his page). For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019