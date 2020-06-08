Judith (Judi) Coburn Harris died on June 6, 2020 at her home in Sudbury. Judi grew up in East Walpole in a house built by her father on what had been his family's farm. There she learned to appreciate nature as the huge yard was filled with flower and vegetable gardens, grape arbors, woods to explore, sliding hills and a pond for ice skating in winter. After graduating from Walpole High School in 1961, judi earned a chemistry degree from Mount Holyoke College and then a Doctorate in Chemistry at Washington University in St. Louis; it was there she met her future husband, Ron Harris. After brief periods teaching at the college level, judi joined the staff of Arthur D Little in Cambridge, where she became a Vice President. Her area of expertise was environmental consulting. She monitored the clean-up of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska, conducted environmental audits and taught chemical and mining companies around the world how to audit their own businesses. After her retirement, Judi enjoyed playing bridge with her sister and attending alumni activities for Arthur D. Little and Mount Holyoke. She drove seniors to medical appointments, delivered "Meals on Wheels" and supported the activities of the Sudbury Valley Trust. She loved watching her many nieces and nephews grow up. Judi was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 40's but tenaciously fought the disease; she was symptom free for over twentyfive years. When her cancer returned, it had spread throughout her body, but again she fought back and was able to enjoy life fully till the end. Judi was predeceased by her parents and her husband Ron. She is survived by her sister Erica and brother-in-law Jeffrey of Winchester and brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Joy Harris, Carole Harris and Lisa and Harold Serfass of Pennsylvania, Janet and Lynn Eldridge of Virginia as well as elevan nieces and nephews and eighteen grand nieces and nephews. Thanks to the support of her family, neighbors, her friend Wendy Hall and visiting Angel Jenifa, she was able remain at home in Sudbury and enjoy her gardens, the birds outside her window and the neighborhood activities. Since we can't gather to honor Judi, please enjoy a favorite activity with those you love, leave a memory on www.Duckett-Waterman.com or contribute to your favorite charity that supports animals.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.