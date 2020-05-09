Home

Service
To be announced at a later date
Kenneth Kolman Obituary
Kenneth Kolman, age 83, recently of Wayland, formerly of Holliston, and Ashland, MA, passed away on May 6, 2020 from complications of Parkinsons disease. Beloved husband of Constance (Shattuck) Kolman for 36 years. Devoted father of Michael Kolman and his wife Ann, and Hilary Kolman. Dear grandfather of Jack, Allison, and Kate. Loving brother of Eric Kolman. A true gentleman with a great dry sense of humor, he was loving and kind, and was always there to help someone in need. He loved a good snowstorm, or a summer thunderstorm, Bermuda, Marthas Vineyard, Connies cooking, and all of his dogs. He is survived by his adoring Labradoodle, Bailey also. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Save A Dog, 604 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776, or the . Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfd.com. "Family Owned"
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 9 to May 17, 2020
