Lewis Russell, passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. Together they sang his favorite songs - Kumbaya, Edelweiss and Amazing Grace, shared their memories and notes from Russells employees and said their goodbyes. He heard them all, then passed away peacefully. Lewis was born and raised on the land where he lived and worked, forging his ground in the rich soil of the Sudbury River region of Wayland. He dedicated his life to growing plants and expanding Russells Garden Center, a business his grandfather started in 1876. Lewis grew Russells from a wholesale plant business into the retail store that we know and love today, serving the community. He was a proud Harvard graduate who attended all the football games and reunions. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots and enjoyed singing and chanting impromptu rhymes about the cow he grew up with on the farm and his beloved Brown Bear. When he passed at Emerson Hospital, he had his World Series blanket and stuffed animal Bear. Lew proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as an SP3 with the United States Army. He was an active member of the Wayland Community and was a regular participant at Town Meeting. He served the Town of Wayland in several capacities over the years including Board of Road Commissioners (1975), CNA/ Raytheon Committee (1997-1998), Town Center Committee (2000-2002), Measurer of Wood and Bark (2003 - 2011), MBTA Advisory Board Alternate member (1988-1990) and member of the Board of Selectmen (1982-1991). Lew leav- es behind his wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Berg mann) Russell of Wayland who he loved dearly. He was the father of three cherished daughters and their attentive husbands; Karen Vachon and her husband Peter Vachon, Elizabeth Russell - Skehan and her husband Timothy Skehan and Louisa Gorrill and her husband Steve Gorrill. He also leaves his treasured grandchildren; Dan. Jay, Genna. Sam, Robert, Carly and her fiance Tom, Allie and Thomas. His entire family has been inspired by his unique, free personality. A Celebration of the Life of Lewis Russell will be held at First Parish in Wayland, 225 Boston Post Road, Wayland Center on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Lewis Russell was no stranger to making donations to our community and beyond, so if you would like to make a donation in memory of Lew, feel free to donate to either Sudbury Valley Trustees, 18 Wolbach Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 (www.svtweb.org/donate) or First Parish in Wayland, PO BOX 397, Wayland, MA 01778. www.uuwayland.org/ donate-to-first-parish. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019