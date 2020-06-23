Linda R. Sellier, 81, of Stow, former longtime resident of Sudbury, died June 18, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Bert C. Sellier; Loving mother of Greg Natterstad; Cherished stepmother of Randy, Paul, John and Mark Sellier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 24th at 11a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima, 160 Concord Rd, Sudbury. Burial will be private. The family requests no flowers at this time. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.