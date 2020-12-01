Lydia Pastuszek, passed away suddenly leaving behind a life she loved. She will miss her family, her friends, her dogs, and everything about nature (except snakes hiding in her garden and scaring her). She hopes that her lifelong obsession with all things growing and all things beach-y will be carried on by the friends and family that she leaves behind, and that they will think of her when they are by the ocean or eating a fresh tomato from the garden. She is survived by her beloved husband Brian who tolerated her annoying energy and incessant bossiness for 45+ years, and her adored children Daniel and Lesia - who made her smile and cry regularly but always made her happy and lucky to have them, her dearest cousin Lisa, her brothers, Bill and Alex, nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in law, and also her cousin Robin and childhood friends Irene, Sue and Jannis. Lydias parents valued education and hard work, and Lydia lived these values. She graduated from Swarthmore High School and went on to college at Clark University in Worcester MA from which she graduated in 3.5 years. While she began thinking she would major in English, she quickly developed an interest in the study of government. She also became fascinated with how data is used in decision-making, and this was a lifelong passion. Charts, graphs, drawings, and statistics always make for a more persuasive presentation. The quickly evolving role of information systems only made data mining easier and graphics easy. She was absolutely enthralled by the internet, social media and google searches. She worked for a year when the 1973-75 recession took its toll on federal funding and she went on to graduate school at Harvard University. The recession, which was fueled in part by a quadrupling of oil prices, in fact led to Lydias interest in studying energy planning, and pioneering research and practice in this field. After finishing Harvard with a Masters degree in City and Regional Planning, Lydia went to work in several public agencies, amassing some of the first data that attempted to understand how energy was being used by families and businesses. In the early 1980s, she was hired by New England Electric System, and began a 25-year career with that company. As one of the few female professionals, she was given many opportunities to develop her leadership skills and to effect positive outcomes for the company and its customers and the environment. In the mid-80s Lydia was nicknamed Mother Load as she began the companys first full scale effort to install energy conservation measures such as hot water heater wraps and energy efficient lighting in customer premises to reduce energy use and delay the need to build new power plants. This approach, first articulated by New England Electric, has become standard practice among electric utilities around the country. For a couple of years, Lydia actually traveled extensively in the US, speaking about energy conservation wherever anyone would listen to her, in a public relations campaign with a mission of dramatically changing the industry attitude towards traditional planning and embracing the role of energy conservation and environmental externalities in the planning process. In the late 80s, Lydia worked on securing new licenses for a number of large hydroelectric power plants that were built in the 1930s. Her team worked on negotiating with the fishing and white-water rafting communities to develop water release schedules that met their needs as well as providing energy savings to customers. In the early 90s, Lydia was part of the senior management team at the company that worked on restructuring the electric industry to enable more competition. She then led the internal team to redo all the systems, billing, and communications to allow supplier choice, and ultimately to restructure the company operations as it changed through divestiture of the power plants and grew through mergers. And while her career was full of fun and challenges, Lydia and Brian traveled extensively in Europe, Canada, the US and to Australia. They also had fantastic gardens wherever they lived. In the mid-90s, with the arrival of Daniel and Lesia, they continued their traveling with a couple of extra eyes along to share the adventures. The children were flying long distances before they could walk, and still have some wanderlust in them and certainly a great sense of adventure, which has always warmed their moms heart. Lydia and Brians children were long anticipated and the center of their life. Lydia was fond of saying that they grew in her heart not in her tummy. Lydia was proud of her Ukrainian heritage, and would often launch into a lecture on Ukraine, a separate country with its own language. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Lydia was thrilled about the independence of Ukraine, and became very outspoken about Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014. At least the news coverage finally made it clear that Ukraine is a separate country. Lydia spent a lot of time in her community advocating for affordable housing and was elected as a housing commissioner in 2005, a role she served in until 2018. This was her passion, having watched her parents advocate and support their tenants when she was a child in the family real estate business. She was thrilled to watch about a dozen and a half new housing units created while she lived in the affluent town of Sudbury, MA directly because of her efforts, and also to watch houses slated for demolition as "tear downs:" purchased, repaired, and resold to qualifying families under a program developed on her watch known as "home preservation." In the later years , after retiring from National Grid which wasthe successor company to New England Electric, she helped run her familys business and helped to take care of her mother, who was in declining health with Parkinsons disease. One of Lydia and Brians favorite weekend and holiday activities was to host parties and cook for friends and family. Long before "locavores" became a vogue and sustainable farming culture, Lydia was growing her own food, preserving, and canning her locally grown bounty. A weekend of visiting with friends, family and some memorable meals were sustenance for the week to come. Remember her during your vacations and summer weekends at the beach! A memorial gathering is planned for a later date sometime this summer, (adhering to the appropriate guidelines for gatherings) we will also host a zoom memorial service so everyone can join Lydias celebration of life. Bring good food, wine, and a story or two. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark University where there is a scholarship in Lydias and Brians name and where she worked and served on the Board of Trustees, NH Audubon Society, Habitat for Humanity, American Parkinson disease association or a charity of your choice
