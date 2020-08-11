Malvin Chester Schwalje, 90, August 10, 1929 | January 8, 2020, of Fort Pierce, FL., died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL following a struggle with cancer.. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Pat) Griffen Schwalje; his daughter, Nancy Lynn Schwalje Travis; his son, Steven David Schwalje; his grandchildren Taylor and Logan Schwalje and Lily and Rosemary Travis; and many close friends. Born in Plainfield and raised in Metuchen, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Josephine (Moscarelli) Schwalje, Mal lived at various times in New York, New York; Old Greenwich, Connecticut; Monroeville, Pennsylvania; Sudbury, Massachusetts and retired to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1996. After graduating from Metuchen High School in 1947, where he was voted most ambitious in his class, Mal earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University. He completed the Air Force ROTC program at Rutgers and served as First Lieutenant at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach during the Korean war. Mal met the love of his life, Pat Griffen, at a Christmas party in Manhattan in December 1963, glimpsing her laughing across a crowded room, reminiscent of lyrics from the song Some Enchanted Evening, which he would often sing in fond remembrance of that moment. Before attending the party, one of Pats friends told her Mal Schwalje will be there. Youll like him. She did! They married in 1965 in New York City at the Village Presbyterian Church and would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this February. Mals business experience was primarily in marketing and sales management for high-technology products, with ten years in international business. He worked for several companies, including American Standard, Westinghouse International, CTI Cryogenics, Frequency and Time Systems (FTS) and EG&G. Among his many career achievements, he was particularly proud of his work as vice president of marketing at FTS, where he was instrumental in the sale of the precise frequency standards that are the heart of GPS satellites in use for decades. Following retirement, Mal volunteered for more than 20 years with the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), serving as Secretary of the Treasure Coast Chapter, and was involved in other charitable activities, including as docent at the St Lucie County Regional History Center and a Senior Sleuth with the Seniors vs. Crime Project of the Florida Attorney General. Mal had a passion for classic cars, boating and golf and for many years was an active member of the Fort Pierce Yacht Club. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, engaging smile with a wink, and his ability to connect with everyone, no matter their age or position. Mal loved his grandchildren dearly and never missed an opportunity to make therm laugh. A memorial service was held on Monday, January 13th at the Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce, Florida, and will be followed by a private burial at the Bedford Union Cemetery in Bedford, New York. Donations in his memory may be directed to the Paralyzed Veterans Association of America at www.pva.org
.