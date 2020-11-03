1/
Mary L. Kiely
Mary L. Kiely of Wayland, died peacefully on October 24, 2020 in the loving presence of her family. Born in Boston in 1925, to parents Mary (Kelly) and John Heaney, Mary grew up in Arlington with her sisters Ann, Ruth, Betty and brother Joe. There she met Larry Kiely and they were married in September of 1947. Mary was a loving mother to Tim and his wife Mary Ann Kiely of Rockport and the late Laurence E. Kiely Jr and the late Denise Kiely Johnson. Also survived by her son-in-law Jeff Johnson of Hudson. She leaves one great grandchild, Liya Kiely who she adored, and three grandchildren: Chris Kiely and his wife Neela of Weymouth, Erin Kiely of South Boston, and Jimmy Kiely and his partner Devin Yang of Boston. Mary had a long career as a secretary in the school systems of Wayland and Sudbury. She performed her duties for the Special Education Dept at Lincoln Sudbury High School until two weeks prior to her death at age 95. Until the onset of illness, Mary enjoyed drives to New Hampshire, brisk walks around Walden Pond, strolls along the beaches of Rockport, working tirelessly in her garden, and entertaining her numerous friends in her Wayland home. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched. In accordance with Covid restrictions, a private funeral Mass is to be held at St. Julias Church in Weston on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Friends are welcome to her graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd (Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:15 am under State Covid guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danielss Table, 10 Pearl St. Framingham or St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St. Boston. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.

Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
St. Julia's Church
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
October 31, 2020
Comfort Planter
Prabhu Swaminathan
October 30, 2020
Aunt Sis was a wonderful person and will be missed by all. We love you Aunt Sis and will miss our lunches with you, Aunt Ann and Aunt Ruth.
STeve & Sue Regal
Family
October 30, 2020
Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her
Gail Kelleher
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Eric Uliano
October 28, 2020
I have such fond memories of mrs Kiely, going all the way back to my days in the Wayland schools. Growing up on Oxbow rd. , I can’ t remember ever driving down Sherman Bridge where she wasn’t on her hand and knees in her garden. As a kid, we were always amazed at the pace at which she walked down Oxbow on one of her walks. After my dad passed away, She was always very kind to my mom. My condolences to the family, you had a special mom!
John Cox
Neighbor
