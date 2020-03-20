|
Miriam E. Mim McDonough, 98, formerly of Sudbury MA died at home with family in Milford NH on Saturday March 14, 2020. Mim was born in Hopedale, MA on February 22, 1922, the daughter of Ira and Winogene (Phipps) Noyes. She is survived by her son Thomas McDonough, Jr. and wife Dell, daughter Jane Austin-Evans and husband Gregg Evans; grandchildren Christian Austin, EmilyKate McDonough and partner Kayle Sawyer, Hannah McDonough and partner Ian Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. Mim is predeceased by her husband Thomas McDonough (former postmaster, Sudbury MA), daughter Judith McDonough, brother Robert Noyes, and in her words, anyone I grew up with or could ask anything about from the old days. Mim grew up in Hopedale, MA and later attended the Modern School of Applied Art in Boston. Living in Boston, Mim became a lifelong Red Sox fan who once even dated a Red Sox pitcher. After graduation, she became the display director and decorator for R.H. Stearns Co. It was at Stearns that she met, and in 1949, married Thomas McDonough. In 1953, Mim and Tom designed and built a home in Sudbury MA, where they raised a family. Mim became involved in the town and was at one time a trustee of the First Parish Unitarian Church and the Sudbury Historical Society. She was a former board member of the Thursday Garden Club, and the Boston Center for Blind Children. Many will remember Mim as a loving advocate for her daughter, Judy, who had special needs. Others will remember her passion for landscaping and gardening at her picturesque Concord Road home. She could be found wearing her signature skirt while planting, pruning, and weeding well into her ninth decade. A related passion was floral design. She was proud of the ribbons she won while a member of the Thursday Garden Club. She also started her own business, Hilltop Designs, which specialized in floral and fruit arrangements. Mim never lost her sense of artistic design. In her later years, she returned to the profession of window decorator for Longs Jewelers. Her meticulous sense of design was reflected in her home dcor, as well. Mim also loved to travel, having made many trips to Europe. Mims story would not be complete without mentioning that she was part of the regular corner table crowd at Dunkin Donuts. Anybody lucky enough to have visited the shop on Route 20 in Sudbury around 9:00 AM on any given day would have been entertained by her dry humor. In her final year, Mim moved to Milford NH where she was cared for by her daughter and son-in-law. The family wishes to thank all the dear friends who generously provided support, kindness and love during this time. The family also extends their heartfelt appreciation and thanks for the extraordinary care that Mim received from the team of professionals at Amherst Family Practice (Amherst, NH), Home Health & Hospice Care (Merrimack, NH), and Foundation Palliative & Supportive Care (Nashua, NH). There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of her life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mims name may be sent to: Justice Resource Institute, Developmental Disabilities program, 1671 Worcester Road, Suite 100, Framingham, MA 0170.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020