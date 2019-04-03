|
|
Miriam S. Weinstein, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 7, 12:45pm at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Miriam was born in Arlington in 1925 to Bessie and Louis Bloom and graduated from Arlington High School in 1943. She was a court stenographer, then a clerk stenogr- apher for the U.S. Air Force at Cambridge Research Labs and Watson Laboratories. Miriam spent her leisure time skiing, figure skating and playing piano. She married Herbert Weinstein on December 21, 1950. They moved to Sudbury in 1959 where Herb worked for Raytheon, and they raised their daughter Judy who attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Miriam was a terrific athlete and taught Judy how to ski and skate. In the 1960s and 1970s, Miriam was the registrar for classes and librarian at DeCordova Museum in Lincoln. She was a very talented artist who painted, did ceramics, made jewelry, and in her later years carved award-winning songbirds out of bass wood. Miriam and Herb were always traveling in their camper, birdwatching, digging for rocks and minerals, and panning for gold. Miriam was also a very talented musician who played piano for eighty years, focusing on improvisational jazz in her later years. She loved music, and she could always be found enthusiastically playing air piano during performances. Miriam was cherished by all who knew her; she was sweet, warm, friendly, fun-loving, outgoing, caring, and always helpful to others. Miriam was predeceased by her husband Herb, her brothers David and Joseph Bloom. She leaves her daughter Judy Weinstein of Granby, CT. Remembrances in Miriams memory may be made to , . Interment will be Sunday, April 7 at 12:45PM at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham St, Sharon, MA. For online guest book, please visit www. Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019