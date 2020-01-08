|
In loving memory of Natalie J. Eaton, 92, a lifelong Sudbury resident, who passed away at her home in September 2019. Natalie was born at Framingham Hospital on April 14, 1927 to her parents, the late Roland and Phyllis (Wing Burr) Eaton. She was pre-deceased by her only sibling, Albert Roland Eaton. She is survived by her nephew Michael Eaton of Nevada and niece Carol Stearns (husband John Stearns) of Florida. Nat will also be fondly remembered by her grandnephews and her grandniece, and many cousins. Natalie was a talented artist who trained at the Massachusetts School of Art, and was known in her community for her oil paintings of Sudburys beautiful landscape. She was an avid botanist, sharing her years of knowledge while a lab technician at Sudburys J.P. Bartletts Greenhouse | her legacy remains at Bartletts in the form of a geranium in her name, the Natalie. Her family has been in the town since before the Revolutionary War, and her ancestry includes many of the founding families of Sudbury such as Haynes, Moore, Stone, Rice, Goodnow and General John Nixon. She was a proud member of the Sudbury Grange and Sudbury Historical Society, a devoted animal lover who provided a loving home to many cats and dogs throughout her life, and dedicated supporter of many charitable causes. She will be well remembered by those who knew and loved her. At the family's request the funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. For online guest book please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020