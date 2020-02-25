Home

Norma J. LeBruto

Norma J. LeBruto Obituary
Norma J. LeBruto (Carter), 94, passed away on February 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. LeBruto for 53 years. Norma was born in Somerville, MA on October 24, 1925, to the late Elmer and Marion (Bridges) Carter and was the sister of the late Alden Carter. She lived in Somerville and spent summers in Morrill, Maine until 1950 when she moved her family to Sudbury. She graduated from Somerville High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Tufts University in 1945. When her sons were young, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Norma retired from Raytheon as a Technical Editor after 23 years, then joined Stone and Webster where she was a Technical Editor and Writer for 10 years before retiring a second time. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Norma is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Jeanne of Colchester, CT; son Stephen and his life partner Mary Tull of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Norah, Elizabeth (Yost) and her husband, Matthew, Joseph and his wife LeLe, Laura, and Louise, and great-grandchildren Grace, Emme, Julia, and Grant. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 28 at 10:30 am at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury, with interment following at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery, Concord Road, Sudbury. A visitation will be held Friday, February 28 from 9-10:30 am preceding the funeral service. For our online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
