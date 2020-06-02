Paige Ruddy Thorpe passed away on May 6th, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. At her side were her husband and her parents. She was the beloved wife of Tyler Thorpe and the much loved daughter of Dr. John and Cynthia Ruddy. Paige was the cherished sister of Kevin Ruddy and adoring aunt of Kyle Ruddy. Paige grew up in Sudbury and went to LSRHS. She attended George Mason University in Fairfax VA, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Art History where she maintained a 3.9 GPA. GMU is where she met Tyler, her devoted husband of twenty years. When her health permitted, Paige participated in gymnastics, hiking, boxing, and photography. She also spent many hours sketching and doing needlepoint. Paige loved to travel and see new places. She was a freelance writer who wrote short stories, articles and served as senior editor for several publications. Paiges motto was "Every Moment Matters". Her many friends and family helped her achieve that goal. On Sunday May 10th, there was a shared Moment of Silence that was arranged for family and friends in the U.S. and Europe to celebrate Paiges life. Burial will be private at Cementerio de Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain. Donations in Paiges memory can be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, Pain Treatment Center, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02115-3354.



