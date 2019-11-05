|
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Preeper Jr. announces his passing after a cardiac episode. Paul was the son of Anne Irene OConnor Preeper and Paul Edward Preeper. Paul was a Massachusetts resident but retired to sunny Florida many years ago. Paul will be remembered by his sisters Rosemary, Patricia and Fran, his brother Robert, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and his god daughter Samantha. A private service in memory of Paul will be held at the family plot in the Old town Cemetery in Sudbury MA at a later date.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019