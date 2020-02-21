|
Robert F. Gorman, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Born and raised in E. Providence, RI, Robert was a son to the late George A. and Mary J. (Blake) Gorman. Upon his graduation from high school at the end of WWII, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served his country. Upon his return home Robert enrolled at Boston University, earning his BA in Elementary Education in 1953 and later, his Master Degree in School Administration. Robert worked several years as an elementary school teacher in Natick prior to serving the rest of his educational career with the Sudbury Public School system. Robert served as principal for several years and was instrumental in the opening of 3 elementary school buildings. With a yearning for the satisfaction of teaching young minds, he returned to the classroom where he completed his tenure with retirement in 1994. In 1993 Robert was awarded 'Teacher of the Year', an honor he was most proud of. Robert enjoyed being outside and found pleasure in fishing and duck hunting. He was an avid collector of antique fishing lures and was a member of the Nat. Fishing Lure Collectors Club. For many years he volunteered as coach to the Lincoln-Sudbury Hockey League and Northboroughs Youth Hockey and Youth Baseball Leagues. When not busy with school and coaching, Robert enjoyed relaxing with a game of golf. He was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and as a proud veteran, was a supporting member of the American Legion Post 234 in Northborough and the Post 10278 in Shrewsbury. In his later years Robert looked forward to his twice-a-year trip up to Alden Camps at the Belgrade Lakes in Maine where he & Pam would spend hours fishing & enjoying the beautiful scenery. Throughout his life Robert maintained contact with his former students and athletes. Robert is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Pamela L. Miller; her children, Andrew Miller, Wendy Scoppa and Chad Miller and Pams grandchildren whom Robert considered as his own, Evan, Ryan and Norah Miller and Lauren Scoppa. Robert is also survived by three daughters, Deborah Earle and her husband Donald, Elizabeth Jeresaty and her husband Michael and Catherine Miller and her husband John; 7 grandchildren, and a sister, Valerie LaCrosse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores I. (Gagnon) Gorman, his son, Robert 'Rod' Gorman, Jr, and a brother, George Gorman. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24 at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. Kindly consider in lieu of flowers a memorial donation in Roberts name to the () 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence, please visit www. HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020