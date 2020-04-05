|
Robert S. Feldman, 51, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, died at home with his family on March 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Rob is survived by his adoring wife, Gabriella, his four beautiful children, Dylan, Juliet, Alec and Lucy, and his loving sister, Michelle Dennis (Chuck Dennis), of Durham, North Carolina. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Arthur Feldman and Susan Feldman. Rob was born on September 6, 1968 and grew up in Highland Park, New Jersey. He attended Duke University and graduated with a BS in Economics and Computer Science in 1990. After graduating from Duke, he worked for Research Triangle Institute in North Carolina as an Information Systems Specialist. His job took him to many places around the world, including South Africa, the Philippines, Pakistan, Egypt and Barbados. In 1995, Rob returned to Duke for his MBA and graduated from the Fuqua School of Business in 1997. At that point, he moved to Boston and worked for PanAgora Asset Management as a Research Manager. Rob then started his 20-year career at Fidelity Investments as an International Small Cap Portfolio Manager. He was a highly respected investor, colleague and mentor who was extraordinarily passionate about his work. Rob was a loving husband and devoted father who enjoyed traveling with his family, watching Duke basketball, and perfecting his homemade pizza and pasta. He also loved spending time with his wonderful friends and extended family. Robs positive attitude, courage and strength over the past few years was unmatched. He was extremely grateful for the outstanding care he received at Massachusetts General Cancer Center. His family sends a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Practitioner Sara Stevens and Dr. Justin Gainor. You are both heroes to the Feldman family. A private burial was held at New Town Cemetery in Sudbury. Donations in Robs memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Center with a designation for EGFR Lung Cancer Research. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ or by mail to MGH Development Office, Attention: Keith Erickson, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks should be made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital. Please include Robert Feldman on the memo line.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020