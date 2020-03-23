|
|
Robin Lincoln, of Back Bay, was born December 24, 1935, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 15, 2020. Robin was the son of Sidney H. Lincoln and Virginia (Beacom) Lincoln. He was raised in Framingham and graduated from the Phillips Exeter Academy in 1953 and Princeton University in 1957. He was a lifelong stockbroker in Boston, finishing his career with RBC Dane. Robin loved to travel and had visited over 80 countries. He was an avid golfer, tennis and squash player, (member of Longwood Cricket Club and Union Boat Club), loved hiking and nature (Appalachian Mountain Club), ardent Boston Sports fan, expert bridge player, and passionate reader. He supported the Boston Atheneum , Museum of Fine Arts and other local cultural institutions. Robin was always curious to learn from others and had a wonderful sense of humor. He leaves behind his loving wife, Anita, and children, Bryan Lincoln, Susan Lincoln and husband Glenn Kerr, and Sally Lincoln and husband Jeremy Bessett, and many friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the Boston Atheneum or the . A memorial service will be held at a later date, details of which will be updated at: AdvantageFuneralMA.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020