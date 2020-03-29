Home

Sandra J. Erdle

Sandra J. Erdle Obituary
Sandra Jean Erdle passed away March 20, 2020. A resident of Springhouse Pond, Sudbury, MA she was predeceased by her parents, Grace and Lowell Young of Emporium, PA and her partner Pedro Diaz of Sudbury. She is survived by two daughters Cynthia Erdle of Wappapello, Mo and Paula Thomas of Sterling, Va. and many loving friends who made up her family of choice. A long-time resident of Sudbury and associated with The Longfellow Club since its inception, she was known and well loved by generations of club members, countless residents of Springhouse Pond and the many others who were part of her life. Burial will be private in Emporium, PA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in Sandra's name, to at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020
