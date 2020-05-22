|
Simone Aubry, 81, of Sudbury, MA died peacefully May 19, 2020 after a long decline in health. Born in New York City, she attended the Spence School, Sweet Briar College, and the Kathrine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. Her long career as an executive secretary included working at the Boston Museum of Science's Hayden Planetarium and the Lincoln-Sudbury High School. Her passion for life is reflected in her wide range of interests which included sky diving, scuba diving, photography, art history, jewelry making, archeology, astronomy, aerospace, and environmental issues. In addition, she was an avid gardener and loved birds, especially penguins. She travelled extensively, including several National Geographic trips, two of which were to Antarctica and one to the Arctic Circle. As a result of visiting so many natural habitats in the world, she became a frequent contributor to many wildlife and conservation organizations. In 2019, in celebration of Simone's 80th birthday, The Simone Aubry Center of Excellence for Children ([email protected] com) was formed in Washington, D.C. to share some of her lifelong interest of the natural world with inner city children and their families. Simone will be dearly missed by her wide circle of friends. She is survived by her sister, Anne Elise Aubry. Services will be private.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 22 to May 29, 2020